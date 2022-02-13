Sebastián Muñoz comes back from a rocky start in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

Sebastián Muñoz hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Muñoz finished his day tied for 23rd at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Sebastián Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sebastián Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 12th green, Muñoz suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Muñoz at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Muñoz hit an approach shot from 247 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Muñoz hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and put Muñoz at 3 under for the round.