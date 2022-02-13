Scottie Scheffler shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Scottie Scheffler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 1st at 16 under with Patrick Cantlay; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

Scheffler hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Scheffler's 120 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Scheffler hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Scheffler at 1 under for the round.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to even-par for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Scheffler's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Scheffler had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Scheffler chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.