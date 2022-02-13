-
Scott Stallings putts well in round four of the WM Phoenix Open
-
February 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Scott Stallings dials in tee shot to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Scott Stallings makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Scott Stallings hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Stallings finished his day tied for 21st at 10 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, Scott Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott Stallings to 1 over for the round.
At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Stallings hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stallings hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stallings had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to even for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Stallings's 139 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th Stallings hit his tee shot 306 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.
