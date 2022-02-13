Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Sam Ryder in the final round at the WM Phoenix Open

In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Sam Ryder hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Ryder finished his day tied for 23rd at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Sam Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Ryder chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.