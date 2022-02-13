-
Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Sam Ryder in the final round at the WM Phoenix Open
February 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Ryder dials in tee shot to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the final round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Sam Ryder makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Sam Ryder hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Ryder finished his day tied for 23rd at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, Sam Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Ryder chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.
