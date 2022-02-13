Sahith Theegala putts well in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Sahith Theegala hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his day tied for 3rd at 15 under with Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Sahith Theegala's 119 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sahith Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Theegala's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to even-par for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Theegala hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.