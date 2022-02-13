Ryan Moore putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 final round in the WM Phoenix Open

Ryan Moore hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Ryan Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryan Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Moore's tee shot went 171 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 29 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Moore chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to even for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.