Ryan Moore putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 final round in the WM Phoenix Open
February 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Moore lips out an ace to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the final round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Ryan Moore makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
Ryan Moore hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.
On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Ryan Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryan Moore to 1 over for the round.
On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Moore's tee shot went 171 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 29 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Moore chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to even for the round.
Moore got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.
