Russell Knox shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

Russell Knox hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

After a 321 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Knox chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Knox hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Knox had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Knox had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 under for the round.

At the 558-yard par-5 13th, Knox got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 under for the round.