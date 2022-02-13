Russell Henley shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Russell Henley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

Henley got a double bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Henley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Henley hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Henley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.