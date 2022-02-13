Rory Sabbatini shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Rory Sabbatini hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Sabbatini chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Sabbatini's tee shot went 179 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sabbatini to 4 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Sabbatini hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sabbatini at 5 over for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Sabbatini's 136 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 5 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 4 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.