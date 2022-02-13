Peter Malnati shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

Peter Malnati hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Malnati finished his day in 65th at 3 over; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to even for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

Malnati his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Malnati to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Malnati had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.