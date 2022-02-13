Patton Kizzire shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Patton Kizzire hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 10th at 12 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

At the 558-yard par-5 third, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kizzire to even-par for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Kizzire hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Kizzire to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kizzire's 128 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 11th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Kizzire hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kizzire at 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.