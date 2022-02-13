-
Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Patrick Cantlay in the final round at the WM Phoenix Open
February 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay reaches in two to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the final round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Patrick Cantlay hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Cantlay finished his day tied for 1st at 16 under with Scottie Scheffler; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.
At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Patrick Cantlay hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Cantlay's 106 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cantlay had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.
