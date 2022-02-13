Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Patrick Cantlay in the final round at the WM Phoenix Open

In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Patrick Cantlay hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Cantlay finished his day tied for 1st at 16 under with Scottie Scheffler; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Patrick Cantlay hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Cantlay's 106 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cantlay had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.