Max Homa shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open
February 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 13, 2022
Highlights
Max Homa attacks the flag to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Max Homa hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 14th at 11 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Homa had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Homa's 163 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Homa's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 558-yard par-5 13th, Homa got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Homa to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Homa had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Homa's tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
