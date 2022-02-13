Max Homa shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

Max Homa hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 14th at 11 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Homa had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Homa's 163 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Homa's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 558-yard par-5 13th, Homa got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Homa to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Homa had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Homa's tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.