-
-
Matt Jones finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the WM Phoenix Open
-
February 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 13, 2022
-
Highlights
Matt Jones draws in tee shot to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the final round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Matt Jones makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Matt Jones hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.
At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Jones hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 18th, Jones chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.
After a 337 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Jones chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.
On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Jones hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Jones to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Jones's 116 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to even for the round.
-
-