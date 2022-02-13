  • Matt Jones finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Matt Jones makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Jones draws in tee shot to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open

    In the final round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Matt Jones makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.