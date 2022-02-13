Matt Jones finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Matt Jones hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Jones hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 18th, Jones chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Jones chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Jones hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Jones to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Jones's 116 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to even for the round.