Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

Matt Fitzpatrick hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 10th at 12 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Fitzpatrick's tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 20 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fitzpatrick had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick missed the green on his first shot on the 163-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Fitzpatrick chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.