Martin Trainer shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

Martin Trainer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 43rd at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Trainer hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Trainer hit his next to the left rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 third. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 183-yard par-3 fourth green, Trainer suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Trainer at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Trainer had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Trainer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.