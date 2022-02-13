Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Martin Laird in the final round at the WM Phoenix Open

In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Martin Laird hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Laird finished his day tied for 14th at 11 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Martin Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin Laird to 1 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Laird hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Laird hit his tee shot 340 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Laird to 4 under for the round.