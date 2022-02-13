Luke List rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Luke List hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. List finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

Luke List had a 359-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 553-yard par-5 15th. This moved Luke List to 1 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, List hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left List to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, List's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.