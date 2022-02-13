Lucas Glover putts well in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Lucas Glover hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Glover finished his day in 37th at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

After a 319 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Lucas Glover chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lucas Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Glover's 154 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.