  • Lucas Glover putts well in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Lucas Glover makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Lucas Glover makes 18-foot birdie putt at WM Phoenix Open

    In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Lucas Glover makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.