Louis Oosthuizen shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Louis Oosthuizen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 14th at 11 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Oosthuizen's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into native area, Oosthuizen hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 13th. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Oosthuizen's tee shot went 171 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Oosthuizen chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Oosthuizen's 119 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.