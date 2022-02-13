Kramer Hickok shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Kramer Hickok hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hickok's 154 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 3 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hickok to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Hickok went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 2 over for the round.