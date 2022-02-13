  • Kramer Hickok shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Kramer Hickok makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Kramer Hickok sinks a 23-foot birdie on No. 1 in Round 3 at WM Phoenix Open

    In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Kramer Hickok makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.