Kevin Tway putts well in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Kevin Tway hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tway finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Kevin Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Tway hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Tway chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.