Kevin Kisner shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Kevin Kisner hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 38th at 5 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

Kisner got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Kisner hit an approach shot from 267 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Kisner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.