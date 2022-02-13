-
Kevin Chappell shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open
February 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Chappell takes nice line to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Kevin Chappell makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
Kevin Chappell hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his day tied for 43rd at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Chappell had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Chappell reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Chappell chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 2 over for the round.
