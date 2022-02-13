Kevin Chappell shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

Kevin Chappell hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his day tied for 43rd at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Chappell had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Chappell reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Chappell chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 2 over for the round.