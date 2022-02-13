Keith Mitchell shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

Keith Mitchell hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 10th at 12 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Mitchell hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to even for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.