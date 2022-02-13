Keegan Bradley shoots 5-under 66 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

Keegan Bradley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 26th at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Bradley's tee shot went 166 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 9 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Bradley hit his tee shot 309 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Bradley to even for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Bradley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

Bradley hit his tee at the green on the 183-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bradley had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Bradley's 128 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 5 under for the round.