  • Keegan Bradley shoots 5-under 66 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Keegan Bradley makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Keegan Bradley sticks approach to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open

    In the final round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Keegan Bradley makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.