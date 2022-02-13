K.H. Lee shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

K.H. Lee hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 38th at 5 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

At the 558-yard par-5 13th, Lee's his second shot went 233 yards to the left rough, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 43 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th, Lee had a 327-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 26-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Lee had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Lee's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 215-yard par-3 green seventh, Lee suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.