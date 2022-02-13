Justin Thomas posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the final round of the WM Phoenix Open

Justin Thomas hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, and finished the round bogey free. Thomas finished his day tied for 8th at 13 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Justin Thomas had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Thomas's 111 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

Thomas missed the green on his first shot on the 163-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Thomas chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.