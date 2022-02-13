Joseph Bramlett shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

Joseph Bramlett hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the par-5 15th, Bramlett's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.