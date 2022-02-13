Jordan Spieth shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Jordan Spieth hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 60th at even par; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Spieth hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Spieth got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Spieth to even-par for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Spieth hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spieth at 1 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Spieth's 107 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 2 over for the round.