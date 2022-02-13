-
-
Jordan Spieth shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open
-
February 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 13, 2022
-
Highlights
Jordan Spieth wedges it tight to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the final round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-4 2nd hole.
In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Jordan Spieth hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 60th at even par; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.
At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Spieth hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Spieth got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Spieth to even-par for the round.
On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Spieth hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spieth at 1 over for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to even for the round.
On the par-4 second, Spieth's 107 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
Spieth got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 2 over for the round.
-
-