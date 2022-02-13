Jon Rahm shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Jon Rahm hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 10th at 12 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

Rahm missed the green on his first shot on the 183-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Rahm's tee shot went 233 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Rahm hit an approach shot from 235 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Rahm's 130 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

Rahm hit his drive 371 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 553-yard par-5 15th. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.