Joel Dahmen finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the WM Phoenix Open
February 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joel Dahmen uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the final round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Joel Dahmen makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Joel Dahmen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.
At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Dahmen got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Dahmen to even-par for the round.
