Joel Dahmen finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Joel Dahmen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Dahmen got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Dahmen to even-par for the round.