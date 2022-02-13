-
J.T. Poston putts well in round four of the WM Phoenix Open
February 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.T. Poston goes right at the flag to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, J.T. Poston makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
J.T. Poston hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his day tied for 23rd at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.
On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, J.T. Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving J.T. Poston to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Poston had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to even for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th Poston hit his tee shot 323 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
