J.T. Poston putts well in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

J.T. Poston hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his day tied for 23rd at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, J.T. Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving J.T. Poston to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Poston had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to even for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Poston hit his tee shot 323 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.