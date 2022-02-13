Hudson Swafford shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Hudson Swafford hit 4 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 60th at even par; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 14th, Swafford got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Swafford to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Swafford went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Swafford to 2 over for the round.