  • Hideki Matsuyama rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Hideki Matsuyama finds the green in two to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open

    In the final round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.