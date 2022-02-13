-
Hideki Matsuyama rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the WM Phoenix Open
February 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
February 13, 2022
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama finds the green in two to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the final round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Hideki Matsuyama hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 8th at 13 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Hideki Matsuyama's 117 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hideki Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
Matsuyama got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to even-par for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
