Harry Higgs putts well in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

Harry Higgs hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgs finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Harry Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harry Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Higgs had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.