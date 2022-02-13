Garrick Higgo finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Garrick Higgo hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 21st at 10 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

Higgo got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Higgo hit his next to the left intermediate rough. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Higgo to 2 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Higgo chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgo to 3 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 4 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Higgo chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 3 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Higgo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgo to 2 over for the round.

Higgo hit his tee at the green on the 163-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Higgo to 1 over for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Higgo chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Higgo to even-par for the round.