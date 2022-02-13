  • Garrick Higgo finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Garrick Higgo makes a 39-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

