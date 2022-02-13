Francesco Molinari shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

Francesco Molinari hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 43rd at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Molinari reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 1 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 first, Molinari reached the green in 2 and rolled a 52-foot putt for birdie. This put Molinari at 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Molinari's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Molinari reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 3 under for the round.