Doug Ghim shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

Doug Ghim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Ghim hit his 249 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Ghim hit his tee shot 306 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.

Ghim hit his tee at the green on the 183-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 45-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Ghim to 4 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 2 under for the round.