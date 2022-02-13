-
Doug Ghim shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open
February 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Doug Ghim spins approach to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Doug Ghim makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Doug Ghim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Ghim hit his 249 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th Ghim hit his tee shot 306 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.
Ghim hit his tee at the green on the 183-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 45-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Ghim to 4 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 2 under for the round.
