Corey Conners shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Corey Conners hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 38th at 5 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Conners chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Conners's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Conners got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Conners to even-par for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.