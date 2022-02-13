Chris Kirk posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the final round of the WM Phoenix Open

Chris Kirk hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, and finished the round bogey free. Kirk finished his day tied for 14th at 11 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Chris Kirk had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chris Kirk to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Kirk chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 163-yard par-3 16th, Kirk missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Kirk to 3 under for the round.