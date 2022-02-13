  • Charley Hoffman shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Charley Hoffman makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Charley Hoffman makes birdie on No. 17 at WM Phoenix Open

    In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Charley Hoffman makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.