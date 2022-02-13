Charley Hoffman shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

Charley Hoffman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day in 67th at 9 over; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hoffman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hoffman hit his next to the left rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 15th. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Hoffman's tee shot went 168 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Hoffman hit his tee shot 333 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Hoffman had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Hoffman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Hoffman's tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 48 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.