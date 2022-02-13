-
Carlos Ortiz putts well in round four of the WM Phoenix Open
February 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Carlos Ortiz dials in tee shot to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the final round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Carlos Ortiz makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
Carlos Ortiz hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ortiz finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Carlos Ortiz had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Ortiz's 174 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
At the 332-yard par-4 17th, Ortiz had a 336-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 13-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Ortiz to 6 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 18th, Ortiz chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 5 under for the round.
At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Ortiz hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 6 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Ortiz hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.
