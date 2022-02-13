  • Cameron Young putts well in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Cameron Young makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Young holes 15-footer for birdie at WM Phoenix Open

    In the final round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Cameron Young makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.