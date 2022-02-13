Cameron Young putts well in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Cameron Young hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Young finished his day tied for 26th at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the par-5 13th, Cameron Young's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Cameron Young to 2 under for the round.

Young hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 553-yard par-5 15th. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Young's 90 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Young had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Young hit a tee shot 231 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 4 under for the round.