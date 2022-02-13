Bubba Watson comes back from a rocky start in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

Bubba Watson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Watson finished his day tied for 14th at 11 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Bubba Watson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bubba Watson to 1 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Watson hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

Watson tee shot went 199 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Watson to even for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 1 over for the round.

Watson got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 2 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Watson hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Watson hit an approach shot from 263 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Watson hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.