Brooks Koepka comes back from a rocky start in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

Brooks Koepka hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Koepka finished his day tied for 3rd at 15 under with Sahith Theegala and Xander Schauffele; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Brooks Koepka hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Brooks Koepka to 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Koepka to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Koepka's tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Koepka chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.