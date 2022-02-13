  • Brice Garnett shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Brice Garnett makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Brice Garnett's nice tee shot finds green and sets up birdie at WM Phoenix Open

    In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Brice Garnett makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.