Brice Garnett shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

Brice Garnett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Garnett had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Garnett's tee shot went 189 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Garnett chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garnett to 2 under for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Garnett hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 third. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.