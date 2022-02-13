-
Brice Garnett shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open
-
February 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Brice Garnett's nice tee shot finds green and sets up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Brice Garnett makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Brice Garnett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Garnett had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Garnett's tee shot went 189 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Garnett chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 first, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garnett to 2 under for the round.
Garnett got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Garnett hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 third. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
