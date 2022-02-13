Brian Stuard shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Brian Stuard hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Stuard's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.

Stuard got a double bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Stuard to 2 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Stuard's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.