Brian Harman shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Brian Harman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 14th at 11 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Harman's 147 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Harman had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.