Brendon Todd shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Brendon Todd hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 26th at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

Todd hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Todd to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Todd's tee shot went 234 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Todd's 148 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Todd had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Todd's 123 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.